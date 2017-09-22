KBC Season 9 Episode 19: Anuradha Aggarwal Wins Rs. 12.5 Lakhs

KBC Episode 19 on September 21st starts with the rollover contestant Anuradha. Despite suffering from Polio she is a very determined individual and confidently answers the first 5 questions to cross the first level and further crossed the second level also and won ₹3,20,000.By the time she crossed the second level she had exhausted 2 of her lifelines. Moving further she got stuck on the 11th question worth ₹6,40,000 which was – “which of these fruits gets its name from Arabic word which can be translated as ‘dates from India’?” she decided to take the aid of the 50-50 lifeline and she ultimately chose ‘Tamarind’ which was a wild guess but turned out to be the correct answer.She also answered the 12th question correctly to win ₹12.5 lakhs however yet again she got stuck on the 13th question worth ₹25 lakhs which were – “in 2017 Captain Anny Divya became the world’s youngest woman commander to fly which aircraft?” she again used the last lifeline she had, Jodidaar but since both of them couldn’t reach a certain answer so she decided to quit. She decided to quit nevertheless she had to choose an answer and she chose ‘Boeing 777’ which would’ve been the right answer had she not decided to quit the show. Anyhow she took home a cash prize of ₹12.5 lakhs and her performance and the way she played the game was quite impressive.After Anuradha’s selfie moment with Big B fastest fingers first was played again and this time Mohd. Masrath Begum from Telangana who also happens to be a teacher by profession answered the question in 7.54 seconds and got the opportunity to sit on the hot seat. As soon as she sat on the hot seat she got overwhelmed and couldn’t believe her luck. Big B also made the contestant talk to her family via video call as an attempt to cheer her up. Soon after she calmed herself down, and started answering the questions. She won ₹2,000 in last night’s episode and the time ran out. It is to wait and watch how much the lady takes home from Kaun Banega Crorepati tonight.