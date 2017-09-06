GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
KBC Season 9, Episode 7: Flocked by Nervous Short-Span Contestants

Updated:September 6, 2017, 10:25 AM IST
KBC Season 9, Episode 7: Flocked by Nervous Short-Span Contestants
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan
The seventh episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati started off with the rollover contestant from last night’s episode, Mansi. Despite her being the fastest in answering the fastest finger first question, she failed to perform well in the game and used up all the 4 life lines on the first 4 questions itself and failed to answer correctly for the 6th question and took home Rs 10,000 as the cash prize.

After she left, the second one to come on the hot seat was Shivi Pathak, a student hailing from Madhya Pradesh. She looked confident and seemed that she will win a lump sum cash prize however she also used up all her lifelines while answering the first 5 questions. After she won a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and exhausted all her life lines it was all guess work for her, which worked out for her initially, but she got stuck on question pertaining to sports and quit winning an amount of Rs 80,000.

The fastest finger was played yet again and this time Tausif Syed Ali got lucky and captured the hot seat. The buzzer went off, and by that time he had won Rs 10,000 by successfully answering 5 questions correctly, using up only the audience poll lifeline on the question of identifying the disease spread by mosquitoes.

To know what becomes of this determined participant tune into Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 tonight at 9 pm, only on Sony TV.
