KBC Season 9: Rekha Devi, The Housewife From Haryana, Quits Only to Get Lucky

A home maker scored more than Doctor , Advocate , Finance Analyst ...Wow — Ånăňď (@chaityanand) September 13, 2017

How dedicated mother , such simple beautiful human being at #KBC very rare in this hustle bustle world ! — Sonakshi Vashistha (@sonakshi22) September 13, 2017

The 13th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9 saw the rollover contestant Rekha Devi, a housewife from Rohtak, Haryana have a smooth streak. She was quite confident and intelligent and successfully answered 12 questions to win Rs 12.5 lakhs and by this time had exhausted all her lifelines.Rekha got stuck on the 13th question which was – “Siachen’s highest military post which was freed from the Pakistani army in 1987 is named after which Param Vir Chakra recipient?”She prudently decided to quit the game and still chose her answer as "Lance Nayak Albert Ekka” whereas the right answer was “Nayab Subedar Bana Singh”. She got lucky that she used her presence of mind, didn’t get carried away like many other recent contestants and decided to quit!After the selfie moment with the host Amitabh Bachchan, she left taking home a cash prize of Rs 12,50,000.The fastest finger first was played again and the 29-year-old Veeresh Chaudhary, a lecturer who has a total of 7 educational degrees from Haryana won by answering the question in 8.61 seconds. He went on answering the first 5 questions quickly and confidently and soon crossed the first level of the game.He moved on to the next level and had a little difficulty in answering the 7th question which was – “Who was appointed as the new chairperson of the CBFC in August 2017?” Veeresh exhausted his 2nd lifeline, ‘Jodidaar’ in answering this question and answered it correctly by choosing “Prasoon Joshi”. Soon the time ran out.In last night’s episode, he answered a total of 7 questions and has won Rs 40,000 so far. To know what fate has in store for this lecturer tune in at 9 pm only on Sony TV.