Kedarnath First Poster Features Silhouette of Much In-Love Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan
The poster of Kedarnath, sees a silhouette of the Sushant and Sara, where the actor is kissing her forehead. The backdrop has the images of Lord Shiva, Himalayas, Kedarnath Temple and a pithu.
Image: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput
The first poster of Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath has been released by the makers. The poster gives an idea about what could be expected from the film set in the premises of India's popular pilgrimage. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to his Instagram to share the poster and wrote, "A journey of faith...and love. Come join us with #KedarnathFirstLook #SaraAliKhan @gattukapoor #kriarj #BalajiMotionPictures #Tseries"
Credit: @Sushant Singh Rajput
Previously on August 19, Kapoor had also shared the first, 18 second, motion poster with a caption, "To new beginings #kedarnath #kedarnathmotionposter @itsSSR #saraalikhan @kriarj #jaibholenath @Gitspictures."
The film is a love story set in the backdrop of Uttrakhand floods in 2013. Sushant will be seen playing a tour guide in the film, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara. The film's shooting has started from September 5 and is expected to release next year.
Credit: @Sushant Singh Rajput
To new beginings 🙏 #kedarnath #kedarnathmotionposter @itsSSR #saraalikhan @kriarj #jaibholenath @Gitspictures https://t.co/1Jwy5byzxc— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) August 19, 2017
