Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan Looks Resplendent, Will Remind You of Young Amrita Singh
The first look of Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput, is out!
Image: Instagram/ KriArj Entertainment
Mumbai: Debutante Sara Ali Khan's first look from her upcoming film Kedarnath was unveiled today and the upcoming actor channelised a doe-eyed girl refreshingly.
The 24-year-old actor, who stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the romance drama, can be seen wearing a floral
salwar-kameez with bright blue umbrella on a sunny day in the green mountains of Uttarakhand's Kedarnath.
The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, wrapped up its first schedule - a month-long shoot in the holy lands of Kedarnath and shifted to Mumbai recently.
Talking about his experience on filming the movie in the mountains, Abhishek said it was one of a kind shoot.
"It's been an incredible schedule... exhausting and exhilarating... Shooting in the mountains is never easy especially when it's on a yatra and the weather changes constantly but thankfully the mountain god has blessed our
shoot and it's wrapped as per schedule," Abhishek said.
"I have been very fortunate to have very good producers, KriArj and T series, backing this film, our pilgrimage.
KriArj with their meticulous code of conduct, their unique passion for films and a strong team support and T series with their successful acumen in the business of film making, together bring much more to the table, than what I could have asked for," he added.
Arjun Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment said the team always knew that the film will be one special experience and the
locations did justice to Sara's look in the film.
"When we first saw the Chopta forests, and their untouched beauty, we were overwhelmed with our good fortune of being able to shoot here. In more ways than one, our film resonates the same purity that we saw out there. Of course, there is Sara who debuts in our film, so somehow our locations did justice to her too," he said.
Producer Bhushan Kumar said they were happy on the successful completion of the first schedule of Kedarnath.
"This is my second film with KriArj Entertainment. It's really a privilege to partner with them on this prestigious
film. It's a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special."
Produced by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Guy In The Sky Pictures in association with Balaji Motion Pictures, the
film is slated to release next year.
