GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kedarnath Will Make You Take A Journey Within: Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor talks about her upcoming movie Kedarnath.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2017, 7:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kedarnath Will Make You Take A Journey Within: Ekta Kapoor
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor
Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): TV tsarina Ekta Kapoor, who is co-producing director Abhishek Kapoors Kedarnath, says the upcoming film will make its audience take a journey within.

Ekta, who is currently shooting in Kedarnath along with the film's cast and crew, shared a photograph with Abhishek on Twitter on Monday.

"What this man is making is a film that will first overwhelm you with its journey and then you will take a journey within. ‘Kedarnath'. Kedarnath floods," Ekta captioned the image.



Earlier, Ekta also shared a photograph of herself taking a chopper ride.

She wrote: "Guts and love for the Almighty made me do the chopper ride. Trip to Kedarnath."



The film will feature Sushant Singh Rajput and will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara.

Kedarnath is a love story set in the holy temple town of Kedarnath, and the makers are hoping to release it in summer 2018.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES