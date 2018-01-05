Kesari First Look: Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar's Ambitious Project Goes On Floor
Being directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for a Holi release.
Image: Twitter/Akshay Kumar
Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration between three of Bollywood biggies- Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar went on floors Friday morning without Salman Khan.
Salman was to co-produce it with Karan but things didn't go as per the plan as now the film has begun.
Akshay took to Twitter to share his look from the film. He captioned it as, "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always."
Karan Johar, too, shared the look on Twitter and wrote, "Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings....@akshaykumar @SinghAnurag79 @iAmAzure @apoorvamehta18."
Being directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for a Holi release.
Salman was to co-produce it with Karan but things didn't go as per the plan as now the film has begun.
Akshay took to Twitter to share his look from the film. He captioned it as, "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always."
Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always 🙏🏻 @dharmamovies@iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79 pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018
Karan Johar, too, shared the look on Twitter and wrote, "Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings....@akshaykumar @SinghAnurag79 @iAmAzure @apoorvamehta18."
Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings....@akshaykumar @SinghAnurag79 @iAmAzure @apoorvamehta18 https://t.co/FR2uRyaKWR— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 5, 2018
Being directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for a Holi release.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Faf du Plessis: Meet the Man Who Drives to De-stress & Loves Body Art
- A Look At Deepika Padukone's Most Experimental Fashion Choices; See Pics
- Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29
- Sunny Deol to Star in the Debut Film of Dimple Kapadia's Nephew Karan Kapadia
- Serena Williams Joins Long List of Top Ranked Absentees at Australian Open