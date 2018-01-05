Kesari First Look: Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar's Ambitious Project Goes On Floor

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always 🙏🏻 @dharmamovies@iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79 pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018

Kesari, which was meant to be a collaboration between three of Bollywood biggies- Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar went on floors Friday morning without Salman Khan.Salman was to co-produce it with Karan but things didn't go as per the plan as now the film has begun.Akshay took to Twitter to share his look from the film. He captioned it as, "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always."Karan Johar, too, shared the look on Twitter and wrote, "Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings....@akshaykumar @SinghAnurag79 @iAmAzure @apoorvamehta18."Being directed by Anurag Singh, the film is based on one of the bravest battles fought in India, the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for a Holi release.