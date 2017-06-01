GET APP News18 APP
Kevin Hart Wishes To Host Oscars

IANS

Updated: June 1, 2017, 4:03 PM IST
Image: Reuters Pictures

Los Angeles: Hosting the Oscars is on stand-up comedian-actor Kevin Harts bucket list.

"It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career," Hart told Variety.

"It would be great to say I had that moment."

Serving as emcee for the Academy Awards would put Hart in the company of some comedy greats like Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and Whoopi Goldberg.

"When the time is right I believe it's going to happen. I'm not going anywhere. The Oscars aren't going anywhere. It will happen when it happens," said Hart.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 3:59 PM IST
