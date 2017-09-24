Kevin Hart's Wife 'Fully Cooperating' In Extortion Scandal Case
Kevin Hart's wife is supportig and fully cooperating in his extortion scandal case.
Credits: Kevin Hart official instagram
Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish is "fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation" on his extortion scandal.
Hart has been targeted in extortion attempt over a sexually-suggestive video but, according to a source, Parrish is standing by her husband's side and helping him through the investigation.
"She is standing by Kevin's side. They are dealing with this together. She is adamant about working through it. She won't give up on their marriage," a source told people.com.
"She has been hounded and is very upset. She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much," the source added.
