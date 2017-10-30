Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay in Apology to Anthony Rapp
Earlier, Anthony Rapp had claimed that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old. Spacey allegedly made a pass at Rapp in 1986 when the two were working together in the Broadway play Precious Sons.
Image: Getty Images.
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has apologised to Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp, hours after the latter accused him of making sexual advances nearly 30 years ago. In an elaborate social media post, Spacey not only apologised for his 'drunken behaviour' but also came out of the closet publicly, declaring that he is now living happily as a gay man.
The Academy Award winner goes on to say he was 'horrified' by the story and does not remember the encounter. The actor has always remained private about his personal life. Shedding some light into his guarded life, Spacey writes, "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” he said. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to live as a gay man."
Earlier, Anthony Rapp had claimed that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old. Spacey allegedly made a pass at Rapp in 1986 when the two were working together in the Broadway play Precious Sons, according to an interview he did with BuzzFeed News. At the time, Spacey was 26 years old.
Rapp revealed that the advances happened after a party at Spacey’s apartment where he picked Rapp up and put him on the bed, climbing on top of him. "My memory was that I thought, 'Oh, everybody's gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,'. Spacey sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk," Rapp recalled
The actor said Spacey "picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me."
Rapp said that he is not in touch with Spacey since the incident, but has told the story to several friends and family members. The actor added that the Harvey Weinstein scandal prompted him to speak out.
“My stomach churns,” said Rapp. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”
Rapp’s accusations come after the floodgates of sexual harassment and abuse have opened following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
The Academy Award winner goes on to say he was 'horrified' by the story and does not remember the encounter. The actor has always remained private about his personal life. Shedding some light into his guarded life, Spacey writes, "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” he said. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to live as a gay man."
October 30, 2017
Earlier, Anthony Rapp had claimed that Spacey made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 years old. Spacey allegedly made a pass at Rapp in 1986 when the two were working together in the Broadway play Precious Sons, according to an interview he did with BuzzFeed News. At the time, Spacey was 26 years old.
Rapp revealed that the advances happened after a party at Spacey’s apartment where he picked Rapp up and put him on the bed, climbing on top of him. "My memory was that I thought, 'Oh, everybody's gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,'. Spacey sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk," Rapp recalled
The actor said Spacey "picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me."
Rapp said that he is not in touch with Spacey since the incident, but has told the story to several friends and family members. The actor added that the Harvey Weinstein scandal prompted him to speak out.
“My stomach churns,” said Rapp. “I still to this day can’t wrap my head around so many aspects of it. It’s just deeply confusing to me.”
Rapp’s accusations come after the floodgates of sexual harassment and abuse have opened following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Hails Boys for Showing Character in Knock-out Game
- Twinkle Ends Silence on Mallika Dua-Akshay Kumar Row With Twitter Post
- Kidambi Srikanth Not Chasing World No 1 Ranking
- Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Step Out With Son Arhaan, See Pics
- England Ready for Ashes Without Ben Stokes, Says Joe Root