1-min read

Kevin Spacey Joins a Rehab for Sex Addiction at The Meadows

Kevin Spacey, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, has checked into a rehab centre in the Arizona desert to receive treatment for sex addiction.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2017, 2:32 PM IST
File photo of actor Kevin Spacey (AP Photo)
Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, has checked into a rehab centre in the Arizona desert to receive treatment for sex addiction.

The luxury $36,000-a-month clinic is popular among celebrities and has treated stars such as Tiger Woods, Elle Macpherson, Kate Moss and Selena Gomez, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Last week, it was reported that alleged serial assaulter Harvey Weinstein was also seeking treatment at the Meadows clinic. He was seen in disguise at a local eatery in Phoenix.

It is believed that the "American Beauty" actor, 58, who has been accused of sexually abusing or harassing a string of men in allegations dating back years, arrived in the centre in Wickenburg towards the end of last week.

"Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his representatives said in a statement.

The clinic claims to have the best sex addiction treatment programme in the US.

Spacey, who came out as gay after the first allegation against him emerged, will be able to take part in horse riding, yoga, tai chi, acupuncture and "mindfulness meditation" at the clinic.


