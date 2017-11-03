Kevin Spacey Seeks Treatment Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

: Actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, is now seeking evaluation and treatment."Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time," Spacey's representative told variety.com.His decision to seek treatment follows actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was just 14 years old.Besides Rapp, actor-filmmaker Tony Montana and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos have also accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.Montana has claimed that a seemingly-drunk Spacey "grabbed my whole package" at a Los Angeles bar back in 2003.Cavazos took the social media route to recount his "unpleasant encounters" with Spacey.In a letter written in Spanish on Facebook, he said: "I myself had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being called harassment. Moreover, had I been a woman, I probably would not have hesitated to identify him as such, but I suppose that the lack of a more specifically direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as 'one of those things'."