Kevin Spacey's Emmy Honour Revoked Post Sexual Assault Allegations

The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award — Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) October 30, 2017

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that Kevin Spacey will not receive the Emmy award, which was scheduled to be conferred on the actor this year in wake of the sexual allegations against him by Anthony Rapp.The institution announced on its Twitter account that it has revoked the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award that the veteran actor was up for. "The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award," the tweet read.In June, it was announced that the actor would be recognised for his contribution to cinema and arts surpassing barriers as "one of the great multi-dimensional talents" at the 45th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20 to be held in New York City.It was also announced that Neflix has cancelled popular political drama "House of Cards", with Spacey in the lead as Frank Underwood, amid sexual misconduct claims by Rapp, 46.The Star Trek: Discovery actor had revealed in an interview that was abused by Spacey when he was 14 at a party thrown by the latter years ago. Rapp claims after the party was over the Oscar winner picked him up and climbed on top of him in a sexual advance.Spacey issued an apology in a statement saying that he "does not remember" any such encounter but he is "sorry" if he behaved in such a manner under the influence of alcohol. The veteran actor also came out as gay, which earned him brickbats for trying to divert the attention from the allegations of sexual abuse.