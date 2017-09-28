Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Beau Tristan Thompson's Baby
Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby
(Photo: Khloe Kardashian/ Reuters)
Los Angeles: Days after the pregnancy news of her sister Kylie Jenner came out, another report stating that reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian is pregnant has emerged.
Multiple sources say that Khloe is pregnant with her first child, and the father is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, reports tmz.com.
According to sources, Khloe is three months pregnant and that she conceived naturally. So far, the sex of the unborn child is not known.
This now makes for three expecting Kardashians. Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January.
Khloe and Thompson have been dating for one year.
Multiple sources say that Khloe is pregnant with her first child, and the father is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, reports tmz.com.
According to sources, Khloe is three months pregnant and that she conceived naturally. So far, the sex of the unborn child is not known.
This now makes for three expecting Kardashians. Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January.
Khloe and Thompson have been dating for one year.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ASEAN-India Artists' Camp: When Artistic Imaginations and Bonds Go Beyond Borders
- WhatsApp Should do The Maths And Support JioPhone Running KaiOS
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon SUV – Which One to Buy Under Rs 6 Lakhs?
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival