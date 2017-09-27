Kim Kardashian Now More Anxious Since Paris Robbery

: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian feels more "anxiety" since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.The 36-year-old was a victim of an armed robbery in the French capital in October last year, and she says the incident has changed her outlook towards life, reports usmagazine.com."I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just people knowing your every move," Kim told T Singapore magazine.During that time, the French police found that the robbers planned their heist using Kim's updates on Snapchat and Instagram. Kim says now she has become more cautious with her posts on social media."When you realise you can put a message out there and there's so many people listening, you look at life differently," she said.