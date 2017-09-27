Kim Kardashian Now More Anxious Since Paris Robbery
Kim Kardashian talks about her anxiety after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.
Kim Kardashian attends the Tom Ford show as part of NYFW Spring/Summer 2018 on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in New York. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian feels more "anxiety" since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.
The 36-year-old was a victim of an armed robbery in the French capital in October last year, and she says the incident has changed her outlook towards life, reports usmagazine.com.
"I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just people knowing your every move," Kim told T Singapore magazine.
During that time, the French police found that the robbers planned their heist using Kim's updates on Snapchat and Instagram. Kim says now she has become more cautious with her posts on social media.
"When you realise you can put a message out there and there's so many people listening, you look at life differently," she said.
The 36-year-old was a victim of an armed robbery in the French capital in October last year, and she says the incident has changed her outlook towards life, reports usmagazine.com.
"I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just people knowing your every move," Kim told T Singapore magazine.
During that time, the French police found that the robbers planned their heist using Kim's updates on Snapchat and Instagram. Kim says now she has become more cautious with her posts on social media.
"When you realise you can put a message out there and there's so many people listening, you look at life differently," she said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Great Time for Content to Take Front-Seat in Film Industry: Shweta Tripathi
- Ben Stokes has been 'Warned About his Lifestyle', Writes Vaughan
- Spyder Review: What Critics Have to Say About Mahesh Babu Starrer
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon SUV – Which One to Buy Under Rs 6 Lakhs?