Kim Kardashian Once Shoplifted With Nicole Richie
Kim Kardashian shares her childhood shoplifting experience.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian says she once stole a lipstick with her partner-in-crime fashion designer Nicole Richie.
In a new post on her official website, Kim recalled an incident when she shoplifted from a drug store with Richie when she was 11-years-old.
Saying that she had "always been really interested in beauty" since young age, Kim wrote: "When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is now 36 years old added: "I can't remember the name of the colour, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."
