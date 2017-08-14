Kim Kardashian Once Shoplifted With Nicole Richie

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian says she once stole a lipstick with her partner-in-crime fashion designer Nicole Richie.In a new post on her official website, Kim recalled an incident when she shoplifted from a drug store with Richie when she was 11-years-old.Saying that she had "always been really interested in beauty" since young age, Kim wrote: "When Nicole Richie and I were around 11, we went into a drugstore in Malibu and took lipstick. We thought we were so badass."The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is now 36 years old added: "I can't remember the name of the colour, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn't much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got."