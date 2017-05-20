Kim Kardashian Reaches 100 Million Followers on Instagram

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has joined the likes of singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles by becoming the sixth person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram.

Kim reached the milestone on Thursday and thanked her fans and followers, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Can't believe I reached 100 million Instagram followers, all thanks to you! Get the stories behind my top pics," Kim wrote alongside a link to her website with a breakdown of her top five photographs.

she has no clue what 100 million followers means but she's excited cause i'm excited lol thanks for the follows and the love 💯 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 18, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Gomez, currently the most followed person on Instagram with more than 120 million devotees, was first to reach the milestone in September 2016. She was later joined by Grande, Swift and Knowles, and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instagram's own account, meanwhile, remains by far the most followed account overall, with 223 million.