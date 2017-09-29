Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton: Hollywood Celebrities Mourn Demise of Hugh Hefner
Hefner's death was announced by Playboy Enterprises via Twitter on Wednesday night. He was 91. Many celebrities took to social media to show their respect
In this April 7, 2006 file photo, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner is photographed at the Playboy Mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Hefner's death was announced by Playboy Enterprises via Twitter on Wednesday night. He was 91.
Many celebrities took to social media to show their respect, reports people.com.
Ryan Seacrest: Rest in peace Hugh Hefner. He will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.
Kim Kardashian: RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I am so honoured to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef!
Jenny McCarthy: RIP Hefner. Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud.
Gene Simmons: A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on Hefner.
Jesse Jackson: Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he rest in peace.
Heidi Montag: RIP Hugh Hefner thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to Crystal Hefner (Hugh Hefner's wife)
Paris Hilton: So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner.
Norman Lear: We've lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Hugh Hefner.
The Weeknd: RIP Hugh Hefner.
Nancy Sinatra: One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.
Rob Lowe: I had a number of great conversations with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!
Kat Dennings: I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. RIP Hefner.
Courtney Stodden: RIP Hefner. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you Crystal Hefner.
