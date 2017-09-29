Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton: Hollywood Celebrities Mourn Demise of Hugh Hefner

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 28, 2017

RIP HUGH HEFNER — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017

RIP hef. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you @crystalhefner xo #RIPHef — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) September 28, 2017

