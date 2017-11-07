GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kiren Rijiju Thanks Kailash Kher For Performance in Bomdila

Rijiju took to Twitter and shared a few photographs from the event.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2017, 7:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kiren Rijiju Thanks Kailash Kher For Performance in Bomdila
Kailash Kher performs at the 2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival's IIFA Rocks at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Image: AP)
Itanagar: Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has thanked singer-composer Kailash Kher for his performance at the Buddha Mahotsava in Bomdila here.

Rijiju took to Twitter on Monday and shared a few photographs from the event.

"Thank you Kailash Kherji for your rousing rendition at Buddha Mahotsava and well done DC Sonal Swaroop and team good support by local MLAs," Rijiju captioned the image.

In response, Kher said Rijiju is a "true inspiration".

"Had a divine bliss performing at Buddha Mahotsav. So many blessings from up above you will get sir. You are true inspiration for the youth," Kher wrote.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Reporters Project: Heading to Poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES