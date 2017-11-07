Kiren Rijiju Thanks Kailash Kher For Performance in Bomdila
Kailash Kher performs at the 2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival's IIFA Rocks at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Image: AP)
Itanagar: Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has thanked singer-composer Kailash Kher for his performance at the Buddha Mahotsava in Bomdila here.
Rijiju took to Twitter on Monday and shared a few photographs from the event.
"Thank you Kailash Kherji for your rousing rendition at Buddha Mahotsava and well done DC Sonal Swaroop and team good support by local MLAs," Rijiju captioned the image.
In response, Kher said Rijiju is a "true inspiration".
"Had a divine bliss performing at Buddha Mahotsav. So many blessings from up above you will get sir. You are true inspiration for the youth," Kher wrote.
