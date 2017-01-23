Koffee With Karan: 10 Times Priyanka Proved She's Still a Desi Girl at Heart
Image: Hotstar
After slaying the world with her talent, style and confidence, Priyanka Chopra graced the Koffee With Karan Couch with her presence in the latest episode. Appearing for the fifth time to answer all of host Karan Johar's whacky questions, the oomph of global star was remarkable.
Not to forget that 2016 has been a phenomenal year for our global star. PCee appeared on various popular Hollywood chat shows from Jimmy Kimmel to Jimmy Fallon and Ellen Degeneres, however, the desi vibes of 'desi girl' comes out only over a cup of coffee.
From answering some really personal questions to showing off her new found philosophies about life, Priyanka Chopra was unmistakably the biggest star to entertain us on the couch this season.
Here are 10 best moments owned by Priyanka Chopra from the episode.
When Priyanka showed the West her 'Star-Vibe'
Once a star, always a star! #KoffeeWithPriyanka pic.twitter.com/09OChgzkdw
— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 22, 2017
When she cleared the air about the big Tom Hiddleston rumour
When Priyanka Chopra's playlist resembled every normal person
Expect @priyankachopra to have a radical playlist of music! #KoffeeWithPriyanka pic.twitter.com/WGCcpEaCxf
— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 22, 2017
When Priyanka cleared her stance about her 'commitment' and 'marriage'
And gave 'desi reply' to 'videsi' guys
When Karan Johar decided to spill some of his own secrets
This time, it's @karanjohar sharing some personal secrets on the Koffee couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/rf9cytOxae
— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 22, 2017
And some more..
The Koffee shots are back and they’re flaming! #KoffeeWithKaran #KoffeeWithPriyanka pic.twitter.com/yWyuno2wHn
— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 22, 2017
When she said what we all should believe in and won our hearts
When PCee Compared Hollywood Biggie with our very own Superstar
When @priyankachopra drew parallels between @BeingSalmanKhan & @TheRock. #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/kJImQ8EAsH
— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 22, 2017
And she revealed to believe in 'old-school' desi philosophy to stay grounded..
Overall, Priyanka Chopra proved that no matter how global you become, your desi roots will never leave your thought process. All Hail Desi Power!
Recommended For You
- Team India Report Card: ODI Series Versus England
- Did Ranveer Singh Just Give a Glimpse of His Look from Padmavati?
- Koffee With Karan: 10 Times Priyanka Proved She's Still a Desi Girl at Heart
- Skoda Rapid Facelift Review: Big on Style and Presence
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Day 3: Deals on Moto X Force, Bose QuietComfort 25 And More