Koffee With Karan: 10 Times Priyanka Proved She's Still a Desi Girl at Heart

After slaying the world with her talent, style and confidence, Priyanka Chopra graced the Koffee With Karan Couch with her presence in the latest episode. Appearing for the fifth time to answer all of host Karan Johar's whacky questions, the oomph of global star was remarkable.

Not to forget that 2016 has been a phenomenal year for our global star. PCee appeared on various popular Hollywood chat shows from Jimmy Kimmel to Jimmy Fallon and Ellen Degeneres, however, the desi vibes of 'desi girl' comes out only over a cup of coffee.

From answering some really personal questions to showing off her new found philosophies about life, Priyanka Chopra was unmistakably the biggest star to entertain us on the couch this season.

Here are 10 best moments owned by Priyanka Chopra from the episode.

When Priyanka showed the West her 'Star-Vibe'

When she cleared the air about the big Tom Hiddleston rumour

When Priyanka Chopra's playlist resembled every normal person

When Priyanka cleared her stance about her 'commitment' and 'marriage'

And gave 'desi reply' to 'videsi' guys

When Karan Johar decided to spill some of his own secrets

And some more..

When she said what we all should believe in and won our hearts

When PCee Compared Hollywood Biggie with our very own Superstar

And she revealed to believe in 'old-school' desi philosophy to stay grounded..

Overall, Priyanka Chopra proved that no matter how global you become, your desi roots will never leave your thought process. All Hail Desi Power!