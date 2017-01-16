From talks of marriage to shots of Koffee, @priyankachopra will be on the couch getting 'personal' with @karanjohar! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/YBJVVtN7ks — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 15, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is extremely busy! She is busy shooting for her ABC TV show, Quantico, and will soon get involved in the promotional campaign of her Hollywood debut Baywatch. Despite such a frantic and packed schedule, Priyanka made sure she appeared for Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. And when she did, she made sure it was the most exciting episode. While there is still some time for it to be aired, we get you a glimpse of the much-awaited episode, courtesy Star World.

From discussing her marriage plans to differentiating ‘desi’ boys from firangs while approaching her, Priyanka Chopra lists all.

While talking about the buzz around her marriage, Priyanka says, “These people write what they write. When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married."

But what’s hilarious is how she lists out differences between boys in India and abroad. "The boys back here are cautious. Out there, is more straight up. 'I am free tomorrow night, I am in New York, let's go for dinner.' Itni forward nahi hu mai," she chuckles.

That’s not all! You won’t be able to control your laughter when Karan asks her most unexpected questions - name 3 Mughal Emperors, name 3 Prime Ministers of India.

Priyanka can also be seen playing koffee shots with Karan wherein the filmmaker asks her if she has ever judged someone’s fashion sense at a party, if she has been cheated on and if she has kissed an ex after a breakup.