Koffee With Karan: Farah Khan, Sania Mirza To Talk About Shirtless Men, Ranveer and Ranbir

Friends Farah Khan and Sania Mirza will be seen sharing the couch on the next episode of Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker and the tennis player are known to be good friends and will talk about shirtless men, condoms for Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor and how Karan judges people.

A teaser of the show reveals Farah Khan being unabashed about her views on Karan. Farah is seen telling Sania that how Karan has befriended the sportswoman only because she is ranked number 1. The filmmaker at one point says, “One birthday of mine, he made fun of all my guests and when that got over he started making fun of my crockery and cutlery!”

When Johar asked Sania To name a Bollywood actor who should put his shirt back on, she said, “Nobody should wear shirts. Everybody should take them off.”

Karan asked Farah what advice would she be giving to a friend if she was dating Ranveer Singh. “Carry a big box of condoms.” And someone dating Ranbir Kapoor? “If any of Ranveer’s condoms are left, please you take them.”

Sania slyly took a dig at Johar’s knowledge on sports during the question answer round, when he asked them to name the character known for spin-bowling in Lagaan. “ Is this sports question, I want to ask you?” said Sania and added, “If this is your sports question, I am not going to win."

While Farah has featured in previous seasons of Koffee With Karan, Sania Mirza will be making her debut on the chat show.