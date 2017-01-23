Koffee With Karan: Jackie Shroff to Share Couch With Son Tiger; To Discuss Love, Sex and Madhuri Dixit
Tiger Shroff would never take sex advice from his father Jackie Shroff. The actor will be talking about sex, crushes and much more in the next episode of Koffee With Karan along with his actor-father. In the teaser of the episode, Jackie discusses the frutality of the word 'love' while Tiger Shroff admits to have had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor in high school.
When Karan asked, "You'd never go to your father for advice on sex, relationships, diplomacy?" Tiger said, "Sex definitely," and added "It's so embarassing."
The senior Shroff, though did not shy away from naming Madhuri Dixit a sexy siren and a girl next door in the same breath.
The episode will be aired next Sunday on Star World.
