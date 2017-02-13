Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, the stars of Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming period drama Rangoon will be seen sharing the couch in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan.

The trailer of the episode shows Kangana and Saif taking coffee shots as they sneakily admit to cheating on partners and getting jealous of other co-stars.

While Saif admits to have cheated on his partner, he mentions that he doesn’t get jealous of his peers and their success. Kangana though on the other hand admits that she does get jealous seeing other people’s film do well. “(It’s a) Human emotion. Like the fact that Dangal made so much money. So much?!” Kangana also admits that a girl has kissed her.

The actress is seen slyly taking a jab at Karan Johar at one point. “If ever a biopic is made on me, you will play the strereotypical Bollywood biggie who is very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders. A flag bearer of nepotism. The movie mafia.”

Saif has featured three times before on the show. The actor has come with Preity Zinta, his sister Soha and wife Kareena Kapoor. Kangana has made an appearance before with Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor.