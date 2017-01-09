»
1-min read

Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor Steals Sonam's Thunder in the Next Episode

News18.com

First published: January 9, 2017, 2:53 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Sonam Kapoor has often landed in controversies and rubbed people the wrong way with her frank opinions. Perhaps that could be the reason that the actress appears to be guarded in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan where she shares the couch with Kareena Kapoor. Kareena, on the other hand, outshines Sonam with her witty answers and quick repartee to Karan's questions.

Kareena, who was pregnant when the episode was shot, is seen taking jibes at Karan for being so visible on television. The actress also refused to comment on who is better between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Pdukone. "They are both in Hollywood now." When she was asked what would she do if was stuck in an elevator with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Bebo said, "I would kill myself."

Sonam on the other hand refused to answer if she is indeed dating designer Anand Kabra and did not want to rate her contemporaries, "I think I am the best," said the actress.

The promos promise for an exciting episode which will be aired next Sunday.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.