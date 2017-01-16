Koffee With Karan: Kareena Kapoor Stole the Limelight From Sonam With Her Wit and Sass

Kareena Kapoor was at her candid, funny best as she took on the couch with Sonam Kapoor in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan. From calling Saif Ali Khan sexy ‘mentally and physically’ to praising Priyanka’s Hollywood stint, Bebo completely stole a very guarded Sonam Kapoor’s thunder with her sass and wit.

The episode was shot before Kareena had her son, Taimur and the actress called her herself a permanent fixture of the show. Sonam who made her third appearance on the show seemed to be guarded about all her answers.

Karan, who is known to be close to Kareena and Sonam called Bebo ‘Jagga Jasoos’ who has information about everyone in the film industry.

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan knows it all and is the perfect Bollywood insider! #KoffeeWithKareena pic.twitter.com/fLSTUofeZV — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 15, 2017

When Karan asked Kareena about Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood stint, the actress was all praises for her. “What Priyanka has done, I don’t think everyone has that courage and dedication. I don’t. Priyanka is extremely talented. The way she gives her interviews, somewhere she makes India proud because she conducts herself really well.”

When it comes to Priyanka Chopra is there anyone who can resist being a fan? #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/V7YE3sGz56 — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 15, 2017

Sonam also added that she admired the way Priyanka was carrying herself in Hollywood and that she loved watching her show ‘Quantico’.

During the famous rapid fire round Bebo was asked what would she do if was stuck in an elevator with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her ex Shahid Kapoor, Bebo replied, “I’d ask why wasn’t I the heroine in Rangoon. We could have shot the movie here.”

Interestingly while she was okay being stuck with Shahid and Saif, she wasn’t too happy with prospects of being stuck with her cousin Ranbir’s exes Deepika and Katrina. “I’d rather die!” the actress said.

While Kareena may choose to stay out of an elevator full of ‘palpable tension’, @sonamakapoor would love to have a sneak peek! pic.twitter.com/8HgwjC9s94 — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 15, 2017

When Karan asked, “If you, Sonam and Alia took an IQ test, who would win?” “I think I would,” pat came Kareena’s reply. To which Sonam said, “I agree” with a straight face.

While Kareena was quite quick with her answers, Sonam chose to give either diplomatic answers or went to great lengths to explain her answers. At one point when she was trying to make Karan understand why she turned vegetarian after working in Neerja, the filmmaker said, “This is rapid –fire, Sonam. What are you saying?” to which Kareena added, “She is conducting an opera.”

During the last segment, Sonam's cousin and Kareena's Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor joined in who called Kareena, Karan and Ranbir a 'gossip mafia'.