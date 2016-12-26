You know it's going to be fire when two leading stars of Bollywood, sharing great camaraderie meet up on the couch of Koffee With Karan. After an entertaining episode with good friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor a while back, two female friends graced the Koffee couch this week. Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma presented they goofy, crazy side to the world, sending the host Karan Johar on the brink of a meltdown.

Both Katrina and Anushka are known for guarding their personal life, from the world and appear as 'we-mean-business' kinds. However, the world saw a complete opposite of the two on the show, when the two got all chatty and goofy proving their relatable self. Arjun Kpaoor also joined in the ladies, only to add up to the laughter riot.

Here are few hilarious moments from the episode that made it one of the most entertaining one of Season 5 so far:

When Katrina reminded Anushka of being Anti-Social and vice-versa

And revealed their 'to-the-point' phone conversation

Katrina wore her creative hat while explaining Anushka's 'zone-out' situations

When Karan revealed that he had a crush on Anushka while filming Ae Dil and Anushka replied in a peculiar fashion!

When Katrina kept it honest about her public break-up, earlier this year..

And Anushka followed that honesty while talking about bare-chested men

When Katrina conveyed her message to Varun Dhawan with sass..

And revealed the reason why Varun and Arjun formed a Katrina-Hate club.

When Katrina conveyed her 'I am single' vibes

When Katrina called Arjun Kapoor .. a charity. YUP..

Finally, a tad round up of it all..

Up next, is an explosive episode as @AnushkaSharma & Katrina Kaif set the temperature soaring on the Koffee couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/166zoD1bwL — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 20, 2016

After this episode, we can say Katrina and Anushka make for an extremely entertaining and crazy coffee dates. Watch the full episode here.