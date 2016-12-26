»
Koffee With Karan: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's First TV Outing Is Getting Us All Excited

December 26, 2016
Photo via Facebook/StarWorld India.

2017's first Koffee With Karan episode will have new parents Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput sharing the couch. In the couple's first TV appearance together, the two will be seen discussing marriage, exes and their love for each other.

The couple, who had a baby girl few months back, are seen being competitive during the quiz round with Shahid almost bullying his wife with answers.

Karan even asks Mira if she finds any of Shahid's habits annoying and the wife promptly replies, "He burps a lot".

