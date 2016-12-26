2017's first Koffee With Karan episode will have new parents Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput sharing the couch. In the couple's first TV appearance together, the two will be seen discussing marriage, exes and their love for each other.

Catch one of the cutest couples of Bollywood - @shahidkapoor & @MiraRajput - on their first TV appearance together on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/Sy6WmAM5Tr — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 26, 2016

The couple, who had a baby girl few months back, are seen being competitive during the quiz round with Shahid almost bullying his wife with answers.

Karan even asks Mira if she finds any of Shahid's habits annoying and the wife promptly replies, "He burps a lot".