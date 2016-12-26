Koffee With Karan: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's First TV Outing Is Getting Us All Excited
Photo via Facebook/StarWorld India.
2017's first Koffee With Karan episode will have new parents Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput sharing the couch. In the couple's first TV appearance together, the two will be seen discussing marriage, exes and their love for each other.
Catch one of the cutest couples of Bollywood - @shahidkapoor & @MiraRajput - on their first TV appearance together on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/Sy6WmAM5Tr
— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 26, 2016
The couple, who had a baby girl few months back, are seen being competitive during the quiz round with Shahid almost bullying his wife with answers.
Karan even asks Mira if she finds any of Shahid's habits annoying and the wife promptly replies, "He burps a lot".
Meet the fun, competitive & madly in love couple of Bollywood - @ShahidKapoor & @MiraRajput, next on the Koffee couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/gfAtcq8v9n
— Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 25, 2016
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- Partner ContentThis Virat Kohli Video Will Inspire You To Make A #BoldMove
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- 2017 Honda CityHonda City Facelift Set to Launch in India in 2017