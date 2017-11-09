GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kollywood Cinematographer Priyan Passes Away

According to family sources, the cinematographer suffered a heart attack at around 3:30 PM while he was at his residence in 61K, Bharathi Dhasan Colony, KK Nagar.

NP Jayaraman | CNN-News18

Updated:November 9, 2017, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kollywood Cinematographer Priyan Passes Away
(Image Courtesy: PRO John)

Tamil cinema’s prominent cinematographer Priyan, who worked with legends like Balu Mahendra, Mani Ratnam, KS Ravikumar, Hari and Mohan Raja, has died of a heart attack in Chennai on Thursday.

According to family sources, the cinematographer suffered a heart attack at around 3:30 PM while he was at his residence in 61K, Bharathi Dhasan Colony, KK Nagar.

Priyan worked in several hit Tamil films like Velayudham (2011), Singam 2 (2013) and Singam (2010). He is involved in showbiz since the 1990s. Priyan began his career as an independent technician and assisted legendary filmmaker to Balu Mahendra in few films.

It took a decade for Priyan to prove his mettle, he established and emerged as a successful cinematographer in 2000s and had been part of various super hit films.

KS Adhiyaman's Thotta Chinungi (1995) was his first film as an independent cinematographer. Priyan had a successful long association with director Hari where he worked with him for 13 movies.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES