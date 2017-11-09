Kollywood Cinematographer Priyan Passes Away
According to family sources, the cinematographer suffered a heart attack at around 3:30 PM while he was at his residence in 61K, Bharathi Dhasan Colony, KK Nagar.
Tamil cinema’s prominent cinematographer Priyan, who worked with legends like Balu Mahendra, Mani Ratnam, KS Ravikumar, Hari and Mohan Raja, has died of a heart attack in Chennai on Thursday.
Priyan worked in several hit Tamil films like Velayudham (2011), Singam 2 (2013) and Singam (2010). He is involved in showbiz since the 1990s. Priyan began his career as an independent technician and assisted legendary filmmaker to Balu Mahendra in few films.
It took a decade for Priyan to prove his mettle, he established and emerged as a successful cinematographer in 2000s and had been part of various super hit films.
KS Adhiyaman's Thotta Chinungi (1995) was his first film as an independent cinematographer. Priyan had a successful long association with director Hari where he worked with him for 13 movies.
