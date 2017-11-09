Kollywood Cinematographer Priyan Passes Away

Tamil cinema’s prominent cinematographer Priyan, who worked with legends like Balu Mahendra, Mani Ratnam, KS Ravikumar, Hari and Mohan Raja, has died of a heart attack in Chennai on Thursday.According to family sources, the cinematographer suffered a heart attack at around 3:30 PM while he was at his residence in 61K, Bharathi Dhasan Colony, KK Nagar.Priyan worked in several hit Tamil films like Velayudham (2011), Singam 2 (2013) and Singam (2010). He is involved in showbiz since the 1990s. Priyan began his career as an independent technician and assisted legendary filmmaker to Balu Mahendra in few films.It took a decade for Priyan to prove his mettle, he established and emerged as a successful cinematographer in 2000s and had been part of various super hit films.KS Adhiyaman's Thotta Chinungi (1995) was his first film as an independent cinematographer. Priyan had a successful long association with director Hari where he worked with him for 13 movies.