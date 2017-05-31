Konkona Sen Says She Isn't Interested In Industry Trends

Kolkata: Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma loves being an outsider in both Hindi and Bengali film industries.

The actress said the position of an outsider gave her a different perspective about things.

"In both Kolkata and Mumbai film industries, I am an outsider and I love this position. It gives me a great perspective," Konkona said after the special screening of her directorial debut A Death In The Gunj here.

"I am not in the middle of things. I am not in the thick of things and I don't want to be. I am not interested in industry trends," she added.

Asked if she had ever felt constrained as an actor to execute her vision and hence decided to take plunge into direction, Konkona said, "I would say there had been some films where I felt constrained. In other films I felt this was really an opportunity to get to work in a great film.

"So I have all kinds (of films) and I don't feel restricted in my own acting career." Konkana said she decided to take the plunge as she felt strongly about the story.

"I felt very strongly about this film (A Death In The Gunj). That's why this particular story came about," she said.

Konkana said she always believed in detaching herself from other aspects of filmmaking when onboard as an actor.

"By and large one has to detach oneself from all processes when one is acting. They have to respect director's vision," she said.

Talking about her directorial venture, Konkana said it is difficult to make such films as the support is less from the industry and the audience.

"If they do not come out and support a different kind of films, how can we provide alternative content. It has to be supported by everyone, not just the director," she added.