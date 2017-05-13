Konkona Sen Sharma's A Death In The Gunj to Release on June 2

Mumbai: After winning global acclaim and multiple awards at film festivals, Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj will hit the screens in India on June 2.

The film is an atmospheric thriller set in 1979 at McCluskieganj, near Ranchi, a statement said.

It stars Vikrant Massey, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Tanuja and the late Om Puri.

The movie, which earlier this week won the Best Director honour for Konkona at the New York Indian Film Festival, is jointly produced by MacGuffin Pictures and Studioz IDrream.