Konkona Sensharma Wins Best Actress, Mukti Bhawan Bags Best Film Award at NYIFF 2017

The winners list of 2017’s New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) is out and you’d be happy to know that Konkona Sensharma has been named the best director for her directorial debut A Death in the Gunj and the best actress for Lipstick Under My Burkha.

"#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Director is Konkona Sensharma @konkonas @chhabs @aroonshiv," the official account of NYIFF announced on Twitter.

Konkona bagged the award for directing the drama thriller which features Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey, Jim Sarbh and Tanuja in key roles. The film also features one of the last performances by veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away in January this year. “#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Actress is @konkonas @chhabs @aroonshiv,” the account read.

She received the top honour for her performance in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, a film which explores women’s sexuality. Alankrita also congratulated Konkona for her win at the festival on the microblogging site.

“Yay! @konkonas wins best actress at @nyindianff for @lipstickmovie #lipstickundermyburkha,” she wrote.

K Kaladharan bagged the best actor for Malayalam film Ottayaal n Paatha (A Narrow Path) and Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Mukti Bhawan was declared the best film at the 17th annual film extravaganza.

The film, directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani and featuring Adil Husain and Lalit Behl, revolves around an interesting relationship between a father and son after the former decides to die in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi and his son is forced to join his journey.

An Insignificant Man won the best documentary and Malayalam film Kammatipaddam was honoured for the screenplay.

Onir’s film Aaba was declared the best short film at the festival. Presented by the Indo-American Arts Council, the film festival took place from April 30 to May 7.

