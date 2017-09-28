GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kris Jenner Planning 'Maternity Line' For Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner is reportedly keen to capitalise on her daughter Kylie's pregnancy by launching a maternity line for young mothers.

IANS

Updated:September 28, 2017, 12:44 PM IST
Los Angeles Reality TV personality Kris Jenner is reportedly keen to capitalise on her daughter Kylie's pregnancy by launching a maternity line for young mothers.

According to a source, Kris is excited for the "new set of business opportunities" presented by her 20-year-old Kylie, who is expecting a daughter with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kris is said to be looking to set up meetings to discuss a maternity line.

"Kris is so happy for Kylie -- not only will she be a grandma again, but it's a whole new set of business opportunities for her," the source told The Sun newspaper.

"She's thinking maternity fashion for younger mums, and she's already offering to set up meetings. If Kylie embraced the young mummy market, she could take it over," the source added.
