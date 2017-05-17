Kristen Bell Dislikes Saying 'It's Ok' Around Her Kids

Los Angeles: Actress Kristen Bell says she does not like using the phrase "it's ok" around her toddlers.

The 36-year-old actress says she feels these words often leave children confused and they cannot understand what they feel when they hear the phrase, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"I do really like re-evaluating how much we say to them,'It's OK,' because it weirdly shuts down their ability to have emotions. Because they think, 'It's OK. I shouldn't be embarrassed. I shouldn't be sad.' "So now when they get sad or embarrassed, I say, 'That's a stinky feeling? I've felt it, too.' I just let them experience it, and hopefully it'll make healthy adults (sic)" says Kristen.

The "Bad Moms" star has two daughters, four-year-old Lincoln and Delta, two, with actor husband Dax Shepard.