Kriti Sanon Calls Her Upcoming Film With Diljit Dosanjh a 'Mad, Fun Ride'
Kriti Sanon shared a series of photographs of herself along with 'Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!' co-star Diljit and director Dinesh Vijan.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, who will next be seen sharing screen space with actor Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!, says she cannot wait for the film to start rolling.
Kriti recently shared a series of photographs of herself along with Diljit and director Dinesh Vijan.
"This one's gonna be a mad fun ride! Arjun Patiala... Larger than Life! Cant wait to start rolling! Diljit Dosanjh, Dinesh Vijan," she captioned the images.
A tweet from the official page of Maddock Films read: "Producer Dinesh Vijan brings together Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon for our next production Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!"
This is not the first time Kriti will be collaborating with Vijan. The two have previously worked in Raabta, which also featured Sushant Singh Rajput.
But this will be the first time Diljit and Kriti will be working together. The shooting of the film will start in February 2018.
Kriti recently shared a series of photographs of herself along with Diljit and director Dinesh Vijan.
"This one's gonna be a mad fun ride! Arjun Patiala... Larger than Life! Cant wait to start rolling! Diljit Dosanjh, Dinesh Vijan," she captioned the images.
This one’s gonna be a mad fun ride!#ArjunPatiala ..Larger than Life!🍻 Cant wait to start rolling! @diljitdosanjh #dineshvijan @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/OmvNz6Cvye— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) 6 November 2017
A tweet from the official page of Maddock Films read: "Producer Dinesh Vijan brings together Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon for our next production Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!"
Producer Dinesh Vijan brings together @diljitdosanjh & @kritisanon for our next production— Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) 6 November 2017
‘Arjun Patiala... Larger Than Life!’✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4bsNP9wquZ
This is not the first time Kriti will be collaborating with Vijan. The two have previously worked in Raabta, which also featured Sushant Singh Rajput.
But this will be the first time Diljit and Kriti will be working together. The shooting of the film will start in February 2018.