Twitter Loses Its Collective Calm As Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Receive Nothing To Hide Award
Soon after, actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor received the awards in the "strange" category at the Star Screen, Twitter users went berserk and started slamming the star-studded event for being "good for nothing".
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Star Plus
Soon after, actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor received the awards in the "strange" category at the Star Screen, Twitter users went berserk and started slamming the star-studded event for being "good for nothing".
Check out the tweets here:
Star Screen Awards has introduced a new category.— Phoenix of Vienna (@Andec_Tanker) January 1, 2018
'Nothing To Hide' Award.
Yes, you read that right: 'Nothing To Hide' Award category.
This is why aliens always go to America and never to Mumbai when they visit Planet Earth.
It's Nothing To Hide Award Or Its Nothing To Hide Awards Shows Stupidity Award ?? pic.twitter.com/5mkSRV4oOk— PRANAV (@pranav1490) January 1, 2018
"Iss saal hum star screen award mein nayi category introduce karne wale hain, nothing to hide award"— ✨✨ (@roundorocks) December 31, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/J3558Tq7EW
So what exactly is a "Nothing to hide" award? pic.twitter.com/mUFAfqh0X7— PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017
So just gave away an award called "Star Screen Nothing To Hide Award" Even the actors are finding it hard now to not be sarcastic in their Thank You Speeches #StarScreenAwards— Akshay Sharma (@Noby1993) December 31, 2017
"Nothing to Hide Award" for @kritisanon #StarScreenAwards should win "The Good for Nothing Award Show"— yasserabidin (@yasserabidin) January 2, 2018
Nothing to Hide Award. lol Wat more to come ? https://t.co/zGgt9mSM6E— Jeby (@jabinchacko) January 1, 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Dwarf Avatar in Aanand L Rai's Zero is Unbelievably Funny
- Rohit Sharma Shows How India Are Preparing for South Africa Challenge
- Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 Cruiser Launched in India For Rs 5.44 Lakh
- After Anushka Sharma, Nafisa Ali's Daughter Pia Opts For A Dreamy Sabyasachi Outfit
- How to Get Back Into Exercise Mode in 2018