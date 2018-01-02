GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Loses Its Collective Calm As Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Receive Nothing To Hide Award

Soon after, actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor received the awards in the "strange" category at the Star Screen, Twitter users went berserk and started slamming the star-studded event for being "good for nothing".

January 2, 2018
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Star Plus
Star Screen Awards left many people scratching their heads on Sunday night after it introduced a new award category called “Nothing To Hide.” Can you believe it? Well, it didn't surprise us much especially after witnessing Golmaal Again cast taking home the trophy of the best movie of the year at the Zee Cine Awards last week.

Soon after, actors Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor received the awards in the "strange" category at the Star Screen, Twitter users went berserk and started slamming the star-studded event for being "good for nothing".

Check out the tweets here:
















