Kriti Sanon's Many Firsts With Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen essaying the role of a rebel Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2017, 4:10 PM IST
Kriti Sanon promotes her film Bareilly Ki Barfi at 98.3 Radio Mirchi Fm. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Kriti Sanon, who has played a girl-next-door, modern girl or an ancient warrior princess in films, says she likes to try new things as an actor.

Kriti will soon be seen essaying the role of a rebel Bitti in Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Kriti said in a statement: "For me, it's the script. It's the character that excites me. And that's how I choose my films. I always want to explore new things as an actor."

"I am playing a small town girl for the first time. I am playing a girl from Uttar Pradesh for the first time. I am picking up a dialect for the first time. A de-glam role for the first time."

Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, is a quirky love triangle story between Bitti, Chirag and Pritam played by Kriti, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios, the film is scheduled to release on August 18.
