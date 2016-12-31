Kriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016

Short-films are a new digital fad and people are opting for the short dose of entertainment instead of spending bomb at the multiplexes. These 2016 short-films starring Bollywood actors will give you the sense of a full-length feature film.

Taandav: ‘Taandav’ showcases the pressures and scenarios faced by an honest constable in today’s day and age. The film follows the life of a head constable (Manoj’s character) and demonstrates various challenges encountered by him. It also projects his inner struggle as he decides whether to follow the path of dishonesty or righteousness. This inner struggle and his frustration keeps stretching to such a point that he finally snaps and starts dancing or better yet doing the Taandav in the middle of a Ganpati Visarjan.

Kriti: 'Kriti' is a suspense thriller that revolves around a character, Sapan, who is dealing with a psychological disorder and the series of events that leads to an exciting and nerve-wracking climax. This 18-minute thriller- fiction has many twists and turns to the plots, that kept viewers at the edge of their seats till the very end. With Kriti, Manoj adds another feather to his cap, with his versatile acting skills in the film. Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma have also played critical roles in the film with mysterious characters that compliment the central plot of the film aptly.

Chutney: Chutney unfolds through a conversation between a housewife from Ghaziabad and a woman who is a threat to her marriage. This is a a short film that serves up quite a dish for Tisca Chopra. Chutney unveils the story of a simple housewife, her dominating husband and an over-friendly newly married neighbor who is seen flirting with Tisca's husband at a party.

Raakh: The basic storyline of RAAKH revolves around Revenge, something which we have seen in many films. Mostly revenge based films are action films. RAAKH isn't an action film, but a thriller indeed. However, if it had been an action film, it would have been much better. Still, the basic premise of RAAKH is what sets the tone of revenge. The basic storyline of RAAKH revolves around Revenge, something which we have seen in many films. Mostly revenge based films are action films. RAAKH isn't an action film, but a thriller indeed. However, if it had been an action film, it would have been much better. Still, the basic premise of RAAKH is what sets the tone of revenge.