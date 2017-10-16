"Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge.."- the dialogue which went on to become a cult has only aged like a fine wine.The older 90s' kids get, the more they point out everything that's wrong with Karan Johar's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But none of its faults and loopholes can deny that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been and continues to be a guilty pleasure for many.Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan in key roles, the film became a blockbuster when it released in 1998.As the film completes 19 years today, filmmaker Karan took to Twitter to share the happiness. He thanked his fans for their support and love for the film."Can’t believe it’s been 19 years! So much love and gratitude to everyone who loved my first love! @iamsrk @KajolAtUN #rani @BeingSalmanKhan," he wrote.In a behind-the-scenes video of the film, the actors share their most embarrassing and memorable moments from the film. While Shah Rukh says it's the costumes that top his list, Kajol recalls the time she fell from her bicycle while shooting for a scene.The co-actors also talk about their experience of working with each other and how they're at complete ease around one another.Shah Rukh, Kajol and Farah Khan go on to appreciate the then newcomer, Rani, and her dedication and her no-inhibition zone when it comes to dancing.