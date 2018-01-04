Kumarasambhavam: Dileep Shares First Look of Film, Dedicates It To Those Who Created and Distorted History

Actor Dileep, who was arrested and later released on bail in connection with the sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, posted on social media after a long time.Dileep decided to release the first look poster of his next film titled Kumarasambhavam on Facebook with an elaborate description."I am in social media after a long time. My strength is that you people are with me like God in my bad times. I am hoping that your love will continue to be with me in the future also. I wish all of you a happy new year and I am releasing the first look of my new movie "Kumarasambhavam", which is a different role in my career. Dedicating this to those who created history and those who distorted history."The actor was arrested in July 2017 on the charges of the abduction and sexual assault of a top Malayalam actress. According to the police, Dileep had conspired with the accused and gave a Supari to abduct the actress and to click her pictures in an objectionable manner.The incident happened on February 17, when the actress was en route Ernakulam for work. The gang allegedly waylaid her and sexually assaulted her in a moving car. The act was recorded in a mobile phone.Dileep's wife and actress Kavya Madhavan was also questioned in connection with the case.