1-min read

Kunal Kemmu Shares Daughter Inaaya Naumi's Picture; Social Media Calls Her Cousin Taimur Ali Khan's Carbon Copy

Soon after the actor shared her picture on Instagram, his followers started pointing out that she looks a lot like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, who recently turned one.

News18.com

Updated:December 26, 2017, 8:34 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan welcomed a baby girl on September 29, 2017. The couple named their angel Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. On Christmas, Kunal treated fans with an adorable surprise by sharing a full-fledged photo of his daughter, who no longer needs her parents' name for people to know who she is.

Inaaya looked completely relaxed in her pram as daddy Kunal captured her in the camera. Soon after the actor shared her picture on Instagram, his followers started pointing out that she looks a lot like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, who recently turned one.

"She resembles Taimur," read a comment while another one added: "So beautiful... same like Taimur."



Taimur recently celebrated his first birthday with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.
