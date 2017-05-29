Kunal Kohli Starts Shooting For His Telugu Directorial Venture

London: Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has started shooting here for his next directorial venture, a Telugu film.

The untitled romantic-comedy film will star actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Sundeep Kishan. Kohli on Sunday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of a clap-board kept on a bed.

"Shoot Started today in London! A Telugu rom-com. Tamannaah. Sundeep Kishan. Produced by Sachiin Joshi and Akshai Puri. Director Kunal Kohli," he captioned the image.

Tamannah also shared a photograph of herself along with the director. She is seen sitting in front of the dressing table sporting a school uniform.

"Starting my new Telugu rom-com with Sundeep Kishan, directed by Kunal Kohli in London and produced by Akshai Puri. Sachiin Joshi, super excited," she captioned the image.

Kohli has helmed films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Hum Tum, Fanaa, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Teri Meri Kahaani.