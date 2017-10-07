Kundan Shah, Director of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Passes Away
Kundan Shah, veteran filmmaker and director of cult films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away today
Director Kundan Shah (Image courtesy: Ashoke Pandit official Twitter handle)
National Award-winning film director Kundan Shah passed away early this morning, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 70 years old.
While Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the cult black comedy film starring Naseeruddin Sha, Ravi Baswani and Satish Shah, was his most celebrated work, Kundan Shah also directed films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna and Hum To Mohabbat Karega. He was also the writer of the critically acclaimed film Khamosh and also wrote and directed TV series such as Wagle Ki Duniya and Nukkad.
Shah also made headlines in 2015, when he, along with several peers from the film industry, returned their National Awards as a protest against what they perceived to be a growing intolerance in the country.
Several celebrities expressed their shock over his death and passed on condolences to his near ones.
While Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the cult black comedy film starring Naseeruddin Sha, Ravi Baswani and Satish Shah, was his most celebrated work, Kundan Shah also directed films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna and Hum To Mohabbat Karega. He was also the writer of the critically acclaimed film Khamosh and also wrote and directed TV series such as Wagle Ki Duniya and Nukkad.
Shah also made headlines in 2015, when he, along with several peers from the film industry, returned their National Awards as a protest against what they perceived to be a growing intolerance in the country.
Several celebrities expressed their shock over his death and passed on condolences to his near ones.
RIP Kundan Shah.... a cult filmmaker ...a solid story teller.....— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 7, 2017
Sad over the passing away of noted film and TV serial director #KundanShah My deepest condolences to his next of kin R.I.P.— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 7, 2017
Sad to hear about #KundanShah . #janabhidoyaroo will always be cherished and him remembered with love and respect .— Onir (@IamOnir) October 7, 2017
Sad to know about the demise of one of our finest directors #KundanShah. Will miss you Sir! #JaaneBhiDoYaaron pic.twitter.com/1A5uUIos63— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 7, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Shoulder Injury Forces Steve Smith Out of T20 Series
- Jio MAMI Film Festival LIVE: Vidya Balan Lists Her Favourite Film Characters
- After Stokes, Hales, Three More English Cricketers in Trouble
- Samantha-Chaitanya's Wedding Photos Look Straight Out of a Fairytale
- Chef Movie Review: Isn't Completely Derailed By Its Shortcomings