Kundan Shah, Director of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Passes Away

Kundan Shah, veteran filmmaker and director of cult films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away today

Updated:October 7, 2017, 12:39 PM IST
Director Kundan Shah (Image courtesy: Ashoke Pandit official Twitter handle)
National Award-winning film director Kundan Shah passed away early this morning, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 70 years old.

While Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the cult black comedy film starring Naseeruddin Sha, Ravi Baswani and Satish Shah, was his most celebrated work, Kundan Shah also directed films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna and Hum To Mohabbat Karega. He was also the writer of the critically acclaimed film Khamosh and also wrote and directed TV series such as Wagle Ki Duniya and Nukkad.


Shah also made headlines in 2015, when he, along with several peers from the film industry, returned their National Awards as a protest against what they perceived to be a growing intolerance in the country.

Several celebrities expressed their shock over his death and passed on condolences to his near ones.














