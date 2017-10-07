Kundan Shah, Director of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Passes Away

RIP Kundan Shah.... a cult filmmaker ...a solid story teller..... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 7, 2017

Sad over the passing away of noted film and TV serial director #KundanShah My deepest condolences to his next of kin R.I.P. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) October 7, 2017

Sad to hear about #KundanShah . #janabhidoyaroo will always be cherished and him remembered with love and respect . — Onir (@IamOnir) October 7, 2017

Sad to know about the demise of one of our finest directors #KundanShah. Will miss you Sir! #JaaneBhiDoYaaron pic.twitter.com/1A5uUIos63 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 7, 2017

National Award-winning film director Kundan Shah passed away early this morning, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 70 years old.While Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the cult black comedy film starring Naseeruddin Sha, Ravi Baswani and Satish Shah, was his most celebrated work, Kundan Shah also directed films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kya Kehna and Hum To Mohabbat Karega. He was also the writer of the critically acclaimed film Khamosh and also wrote and directed TV series such as Wagle Ki Duniya and Nukkad.Shah also made headlines in 2015, when he, along with several peers from the film industry, returned their National Awards as a protest against what they perceived to be a growing intolerance in the country.Several celebrities expressed their shock over his death and passed on condolences to his near ones.