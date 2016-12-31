Kung Fu Yoga: Sonu Sood, Disha Patani Join Jackie Chan in This Comic Ride

The trailer of Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga is finally out and our Indian tribe joins Chan's nonsensical fun ride.

Thee film is an action packed comedy, where there will be a lot of muscle show apart from rib-tickling moments. Disha Patani will be seen as a princess and Sonu Sood will essay the role of the villain. From driving through high cliffs, to fight in snow, Kung Fu Yoga is going to be a typical Jackie Chan film full of expressions and comedy. The film also stars Amyra Dastur.

The trailer is in Chinese with English subtitles and we can't wait for the global trailer to hit the screen. Till then, this one is best for the glimpse.