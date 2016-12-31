Kung Fu Yoga: Sonu Sood, Disha Patani Join Jackie Chan in This Comic Ride
The trailer of Jackie Chan's Kung Fu Yoga is finally out and our Indian tribe joins Chan's nonsensical fun ride.
Thee film is an action packed comedy, where there will be a lot of muscle show apart from rib-tickling moments. Disha Patani will be seen as a princess and Sonu Sood will essay the role of the villain. From driving through high cliffs, to fight in snow, Kung Fu Yoga is going to be a typical Jackie Chan film full of expressions and comedy. The film also stars Amyra Dastur.
The trailer is in Chinese with English subtitles and we can't wait for the global trailer to hit the screen. Till then, this one is best for the glimpse.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash