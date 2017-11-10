GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kylie Jenner An Emotional Wreck During Pregnancy

Kylie, 20, is said to be facing these problems because of her age.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2017, 3:48 PM IST
A file photo of Kylie Jenner.
Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott (II), is reportedly going through an emotional phase.

"Honestly, Kylie is just an emotional wreck right now. She does not know what to do or who to trust, and she is just so vulnerable right now," a source told radaronline.com.

Kylie, 20, is said to be facing these problems because of her age. "Her age is really starting to show," the source said and added that Kylie was scared.

Kylie "does not know how to be an adult, let alone be a mother. She's feeling so alone right now", the source added.
