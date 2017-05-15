Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Travis Scott Arrested for Inciting Riot At His Concert

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kylie Jenners new beau and rapper Travis Scott was arrested for inciting a riot during his concert in Rogers, Arkansas.

He was arrested on May 13, reports usmagazine.com.

The Rogers Police Department said that the Antidote rapper, 25, was arrested soon after he left the stage at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion.

Police officials said during the concert, Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, "encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass the security protocols to ensure concertgoer safety".

Several people were injured as the crowd rushed to the stage, including a security guard and a member of the police department. The injured people were treated at the scene by members of the Rogers Fire Department and Mercy Medical.

The star was released without bail at night, according to TMZ.

Scott was charged with inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct, and was transported to the Benton County Sheriff's office. Scott was previously arrested for a similar incident in Chicago in August 2015.