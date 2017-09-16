Lady Gaga Hospitalised After Being in 'Severe Pain'

: Singer Lady Gaga has been hospitalised after suffering from severe pain. She also said that she will be unable to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil due to her health concerns.Gaga took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and followers."Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything for you but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soo," she tweeted.She added: "I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear and tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands with the very best doctor."Gaga has been open about her chronic pain in the past, and also talks about her struggle in the upcoming Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.She had shared that her chronic pain is due to fibromyalgia.Gaga also cancelled a concert in Montreal earlier this month due to illness from singing in the rain at her show in New York. To make it up to fans who had travelled to see her, she had pizza delivered to anyone outside her hotel.The first date of her second Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in Las Vegas was also postponed in July for unspecified reasons.The artist was able to attend the premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two at the Toronto Film Festival last week, however, and performed as well.