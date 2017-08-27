Lady Gaga's Former Boyfriend Taylor Kinney Attends Her Concert

Actor Taylor Kinney cheered on his former fiance Lady Gaga at her concert in Chicago.The Chicago Fire star was seen at Gaga's concert at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Friday, where he posed for photos with the singer's fans, reported People magazine.One fan wrote on Twitter, "Taylor Kinney, Gaga's ex-Fiance, is in the audience tonight!"While another added, "The stadium is filled, Gaga did it again! Also, Taylor Kinney is there. Sold out the show like Lady Gaga."This comes after Gaga admitted she wouldn't be happy if Taylor started dating someone new.The pair were together for five years before they ended their romance.