Lagi Choote Na: When Sidharth Malhotra Found Jacqueline Fernandez 'Too Hot' To Handle

: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says his A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky co-star Jacqueline Fernandez is just too hot to handle in the film's song Lagi na choote.The video of Lagi na choote, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, shows sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Jacqueline who have locked lips in it.Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had revealed at a press conference here saying: "We were telling them that it's a cut (the shot), but Sid and Jackie were so into the moment that they couldn't listen and it became the longest kiss of Bollywood."Talking about the mood of the song, Sidharth said in a statement: "The song comes at a crucial moment in the film where the lead pair needs to fully trust each other and give into each other. The mood is intense, it's sensual and it needed us to be in the moment of romance. Jackie is just too hot to handle in this song."Jacqueline said the song is intense, extremely romantic and hot."Sid and I had to be uninhibited to pull off this scene as the moment required us to give into each other. Sid made me really comfortable," she added.A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky, a Fox Star Studios production, is set to release on Friday.