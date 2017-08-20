GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lana Del Rey Announces a World Tour

Singer Lana Del Rey declares a world tour after the success of her latest album Lust For Life.

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2017, 3:20 PM IST
(Images: Getty Images)
Los Angeles: Singer Lana Del Rey has announced a world tour in support of her latest album Lust For Life.

Lust For Life released in July.

After hitting the jackpot with the album, Del Rey showed her appreciation by announcing a world tour via Instagram on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Credit: @Lana Del Rey

The 32-year-old addressed her fans in a sepia-toned video to share the news.

"I just wanted to let you know that we are planning a world tour. So excited, can't wait to tell you more," she said in the video shot in Spain, taken before the Barcelona attacks.

Del Rey, born as Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, did not give a timeline of when her fans could expect the tour to start, but she did mention two upcoming Southern California gigs.

"Hope that we see you in San Francisco on the 5th. Or at the Santa Barbara Bowl on the 8th, it's one of the most amazing venues out there," she said.
